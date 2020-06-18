Celta Vigo sign winger Nolito after being granted emergency transfer to replace a goalkeeper

Celta Vigo have signed Nolito from Sevilla after being granted special dispensation by Spanish football authorities to make an emergency purchase following an injury to goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez.

Second-choice keeper Alvarez, who has featured twice in LaLiga this term, suffered knee ligament damage in May and is not expected to play again in 2019-20.

Following confirmation of his absence, Celta were given the go-ahead to complete an emergency signing outside of the transfer window, providing the player was already playing in Spain or a free agent.

While most would have expected Celta to bolster their goalkeeping options in light of losing Alvarez, they have taken an altogether different route.

Former Spain international Nolito, a wide attacker, returns to the club where he spent three years up to 2016, reportedly agreeing a deal that keeps him in Galicia until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

His Sevilla contract was set to expire at the end of the month.

LaLiga has attracted criticism for allowing Celta to use the emergency signing protocol to hire a forward instead of a direct replacement for the player who was injured.

Critics have pointed out the fact rock-bottom Leganes were unable to replace Martin Braithwaite in February when they lost the Danish striker to Barcelona outside of the transfer window.

When contacted by Stats Perform News, Leganes opted against openly commenting on the situation, however, content Celta have acted legally.

Celta are just two points above the relegation zone.