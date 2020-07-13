Ligue 1
Cadiz promoted to LaLiga after Zaragoza slip up against Oviedo

Cadiz will spend the 2020-21 season in LaLiga after their promotion was guaranteed by Real Zaragoza's failure to beat Real Oviedo on Sunday. 

The Andalusian side last featured in Spain's top flight in 2005-06 and were in the third tier for seven of their campaigns since then. 

A 1-0 defeat at home to Fuenlabrada on Saturday saw Cadiz miss a chance to secure their ascension from the Segunda Division. 

However, the league leaders received a favour from mid-table Oviedo, who claimed a 4-2 win at La Romareda to ensure Cadiz cannot be caught by any team sitting outside the top two. 

Alvaro Cervera's side narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last term but are now on the brink of clinching the title, as they sit five points clear of second-placed Huesca. 

