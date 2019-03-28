beIN SPORTS: Barcelona vs Espanyol Live Screening Lucky Draw (“Contest”)
Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”)
Eligibility
- Entry is free and open to Singaporean residents aged 18 and over at the time of Entry who have fulfilled the eligibility requirements as set out in these T&Cs (“Eligible Entrant(s)”). Employees (or Family Members of employees) of, any of, beIN SPORTS Asia Pte Limited, any companies associated with the Contest and promotion of the Contest and all affiliates of such aforementioned companies are not eligible. “Family Members” means spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step parent, grandparent, step grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step brother, step sister or 1st cousin. Only Eligible Entrants may be awarded and/or accept a Prize.
beIN SPORTS
- beIN SPORTS Asia Pte Limited, Company Registration No. 201541071K, having its registered office at 80 Pasir Panjang Road, #15-81 Mapletree Business City, 117372 Singapore (“beIN SPORTS”)
Agreement to T&Cs
- By their participation in this Contest, Eligible Entrants are acknowledging to have read and agreed to these T&Cs for their Entry to be considered valid, and acknowledge that the decisions of beIN SPORTS are final and binding. Eligibility and participation in this Contest is contingent upon the Eligible Entrant’s compliance with these T&Cs and fulfilment of all other requirements set forth herein. These T&Cs shall prevail to the extent of any inconsistency with any other reference to this Contest.
Contest Period
- The Contest is held at 11.15pm on 30 March 2019 at Brewerkz Riverside Point (the “Contest Period”).
How to Enter
- To enter, Eligible Entrants must satisfy the following:
- Provide beIN SPORTS with their details including name, contact number and email; and
- Be present at the Contest.
(“Entry” or “Entries”). Only one valid Entry per person will be permitted. Eligible Entrants found to be submitting multiple Entries may have all Entries invalidated.
Selection of winners
- On 30 March 2019, beIN SPORTS will select ten (10) Entries as the winners. beIN SPORTS will notify the winners at the end of the Contest Period during the Contest (“Prize Winner(s)”).
- If any of the Prize Winner(s) do not respond and claim the Prize at the Contest, beIN SPORTS may then select a substitute winner at the Contest (“Substitute Winners”). beIN SPORTS’ decision in relation to any aspect of the Contest is final and binding on each Eligible Entrant.
Acceptance of Prize
- beIN SPORTS reserves the right to request Prize Winners to sign an appearance release and waiver of liability, to provide proof of identity, proof of age, proof of residency or any other relevant forms or agreements that beIN SPORTS deems necessary in order to claim a Prize. In the event that any of the Prize Winner(s) cannot provide suitable proof, the effected Prize Winners will be deemed to have forfeited the Prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.
- Prize Winners may be requested to complete and return documents regarding acceptance of the Prize, standard disclaimers of warranties to verify eligibility, use of Prize Winners’ likeness, personal information, as well as confidentiality. Prize Winners must complete and return any such required documents at the end of the Contest in order to claim his/her Prize. If a Prize Winner fails to submit same within the required time period, the relevant Prize will be forfeited and rendered to a Substitute Winner.
- beIN SPORTS reserves the right to select a Substitute Winner in the event that an Eligible Entrant, claiming to be a winner, is unable to satisfy any terms of these T&Cs or has breached these T&Cs.
Prize(s)
- The total number of Contest winners in this competition are ten (10) with each winning any one of the following prize (“Prize”):
- One (1) autographed LaLiga Polo Tee (total of two available); OR
- One (1) Espanyol club jersey (total of four available); OR
- One (1) Barcelona club jersey (total of four available).
Each of the Prize Winners will also get one (1) beIN SPORTS silicon water bottle and one (1) beIN SPORTS anti-theft backpack (subject to availability and discretion of beIN SPORTS).
Prize Conditions
- The Prize (including any component thereof) is subject to availability. The Prize (including any component thereof) cannot be transferred, assigned, substituted or exchanged for cash, credit or any other items. beIN SPORTS will not replace any lost, damaged or stolen Prize (including any component thereof).
- Prize Winners are advised that tax implications may arise from their Prize and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of any Prizes.
- The Prize Winners may be invited to attend interview(s) arranged by beIN SPORTS. The Prize Winner consents and grants to, and procures the consent of their friends and relatives featured in the content submission, beIN SPORTS and/or third parties appointed by beIN SPORTS, a perpetual and non-exclusive license for the use of any photos, video and audio capturing their names, voice, photos and/or images in any form of media on a worldwide basis for publicity and other purposes deemed appropriate by beIN SPORTS and without any remuneration. If the Prize is not available or in the event of force majeure or unforeseen factors, beIN SPORTS may, without consultation or reference to the participants, substitute or replace any Prize with any other Prize of equal or similar value at the sole determination of beIN SPORTS. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute. It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the Prize Winners must comply with all the conditions of use of the Prize and Prize supplier’s requirements. Each Prize must be taken as stated and no compensation will be payable if a Prize Winner is unable to use such Prize as stated.
Disqualification/Right of removal
- beIN SPORTS may refuse or disqualify any Entries (including winning Entries) if the Eligible Entrant concerned or anyone authorised by the Eligible Entrant to deal with their Entry, acts in a way towards either beIN SPORTS, its affiliates, partners, or their agents or staff which beIN SPORTS reasonably considers to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If a Prize Winner is disqualified, beIN SPORTS reserves the right to award the Prize to a Substitute Winner.
- beIN SPORTS reserves the right to immediately revoke a Prize from a Prize Winner who acts in a manner deemed unsportsmanlike or inappropriate.
General Conditions
- The terms and conditions of any other third party supplier will also apply to the Prize where applicable. If there is a conflict between third party terms and conditions and these T&Cs, these T&Cs shall take precedence.
- In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, bug, worm, unauthorized human intervention or other technical problem, or in the event the Contest is unable to run as planned for any other reason, as determined by beIN SPORTS in its sole discretion, then beIN SPORTS may either: (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these T&Cs; or (b) terminate the Contest and, in the event of termination, award the Prize(s) among Eligible Entrants which have supplied non-suspect Entries (as determined by beIN SPORTS) up to the time of the impairment. beIN SPORTS reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who provides false information or who seeks to gain an unfair advantage or to manipulate the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these T&Cs or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to cause harm and/or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, beIN SPORTS reserves the right to seek damages and any other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by beIN SPORTS to enforce any provision of these T&Cs shall not constitute waiver of that provision.
Release and Limitations of Liability
- Nothing in these T&Cs limit, exclude or modify or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under any consumer protection laws in Singapore (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”).
- beIN SPORTS and its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, other companies associated with the Contest, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, shareholders, representatives, and agents is referred to as the “Released Parties”. Except in the case of death or personal injury arising from the Released Parties’ negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, Released Parties are excluded from all responsibility and all liabilities for any personal injury, or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity), whether direct or indirect, special or consequential, arising from (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under beIN SPORTS control); (b) any theft, unauthorized access or third party interference; (c) any Entry or Prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after the receipt by beIN SPORTS) due to any reason beyond their control (d) any variation in Prize value to that stated in these T&Cs (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or Eligible Entrant or (f) use of a Prize. By participating in the Contest, participants agree to release and hold harmless Released Parties from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Contest or receipt or use of the Prize.
- To the maximum extent applicable, once the Prize has left beIN Sport’s or its agent’s premises, beIN SPORTS and its associated agencies take no responsibility for the Prize (including if damaged, delayed or lost in transit).
Disputes
- This Contest, the T&Cs and any dispute or claim (including any non-contractual dispute or claim) arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Singapore, and Eligible Entrants submit unconditionally to the jurisdiction of the appropriate courts of Singapore to deal with all matters relating to this Contest.
Privacy Consent & Use of Personal Information
- To conduct this Contest, the beIN SPORTS needs to collect personal information about Eligible Entrants. If Eligible Entrants do not provide the information requested, beIN SPORTS may not be able to provide Eligible Entrants with Entry.
- The collection of personal information related to entries collected for the Contest is subject to and will be governed by beIN SPORTS’ privacy policy, which can be accessed at: https://www.beinsports.com/my/privacy-policy/.
- Eligible Entrants agree, that subject to the Personal Data Protection Act 2012, personal information collected will be used for marketing, promotion, research, statistics and Contest purposes – specifically, and without limitation, beIN SPORTS and/or its agents may do the following:
- transfer personal information confidentially to beIN SPORTS or other organisations that provide services in relation to this Contest;
- disclose personal information collected to regulatory authorities as required, such as the regulators of trade promotions;
- publish the Prize Winner’s name as required under applicable law;
- use the Prize Winner’s personal information and photo in any media for publicity purposes associated with the Content without any further payment or other compensation, unless the winner otherwise notifies beIN SPORTS prior to accepting the Prize; and/or
- distribute other marketing or promotional material.