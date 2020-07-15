Barcelona must be self-critical after letting LaLiga slip – Suarez

Luis Suarez insisted Barcelona only had themselves to blame for letting LaLiga slip away, saying winning the title was now impossible.

With two league games remaining, Barca are four points adrift of rivals and leaders Real Madrid.

Quique Setien's men looked on track for the title but have dropped points in three of their past seven matches.

Suarez said Barcelona needed to take responsibility for letting the league slip, admitting it was impossible to win – even with Madrid yet to officially seal the crown.

"In the league you have to be self-critical – we let it escape ourselves," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"We are aware that we depended on ourselves and do not find any excuse. Now, for our pride and for the prestige of Barca, we have to win the remaining two games and then focus fully on the only title we can fight, which is the Champions League.

"If we perform at the level of why we are at this club, we can fight anyone. A failure in a match can be expensive, so we have to be very vigilant and we need everyone to be able to get the Champions League."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and defender Gerard Pique have been among those to question the use of the VAR after several decisions went Real Madrid's way in recent matches.

However, Suarez refused to use that as an excuse for his side, instead lamenting the draws against Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid.

"It is clear that if we had been up to the task in games like against Sevilla, which is a rival that can tie you, but especially in Vigo, which was a very hard blow and Atletico Madrid right after," the forward said.

"Minimising the details of the VAR is sometimes difficult. Yes, Gerard and the president made their demonstrations public, but I think that the rivals were also fighting important things like Athletic [Bilbao], Getafe … and they were the ones affected.

"This time, not only were we harmed, but I think we shouldn't look for so many excuses, but rather be self-critical and face reality."