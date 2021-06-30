Barcelona LaLiga fixtures in full: Atleti and Madrid double-header in October as Barca wait on Messi

Barcelona know their opponents for the 2020-21 LaLiga season but remain unsure whether Lionel Messi will be around for their opener against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

Messi, who is currently in action for Argentina at the Copa America, will see his Barca contract expire at midnight CET on Wednesday, with no news of any agreement on an extension at this stage.

Ronald Koeman will still be in situ as head coach and must tackle back-to-back Basque encounters, with a trip to Athletic Bilbao the first match of the campaign on the road for new additions Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Emerson and Eric Garcia.

Sevilla away marks the Blaugrana's first September fixture as they continue a tricky start, while a daunting October schedule features Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on October 3, three weeks before the first Clasico of the season at Camp Nou.

The return against Madrid comes on March 20, with champions Atletico in Catalonia on February 6. Last season, Barcelona took a solitary point from four matches against their fellow heavyweights.

They will need to improve upon that return if they are to make the most of a May run-in of Real Mallorca, Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Getafe and Villarreal.

Barcelona's 2021-22 LaLiga fixtures in full:

15/08/2021 – Real Sociedad (h)

22/08/2021 – Athletic Bilbao (a)

29/08/2021 – Getafe (h)

12/09/2021 – Sevilla (a)

19/09/2021 – Granada (h)

22/09/2021 – Cadiz (a)

26/09/2021 – Levante (h)

03/10/2021 – Atletico Madrid (a)

17/10/2021 – Valencia (h)

24/10/2021 – Real Madrid (h)

27/10/2021 – Rayo Vallecano (a)

31/10/2021 – Deportivo Alaves (h)

07/11/2021 – Celta Vigo (a)

21/11/2021 – Espanyol (h)

28/11/2021 – Villarreal (a)

05/12/2021 – Real Betis (h)

12/12/2021 – Osasuna (a)

19/12/2021 – Elche (h)

02/01/2022 – Real Mallorca (a)

09/01/2022 – Granada (a)

19/01/2022 – Rayo Vallecano (h)

23/01/2022 – Deportivo Alaves (a)

06/02/2022 – Atletico Madrid (h)

13/02/2022 – Espanyol (a)

20/02/2022 – Valencia (a)

27/02/2022 – Athletic Club (h)

06/03/2022 – Elche (a)

13/03/2022 – Osasuna (h)

20/03/2022 – Real Madrid (a)

03/04/2022 – Sevilla (h)

10/04/2022 – Levante (a)

17/04/2022 – Cadiz (h)

20/04/2022 – Real Sociedad (a)

01/05/2022 – Real Mallorca (h)

08/05/2022 – Real Betis (a)

11/05/2022 – Celta Vigo (h)

15/05/2022 – Getafe (a)

22/05/2022 – Villarreal (h)