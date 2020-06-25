Barca target Lautaro Martinez isn't for sale – Inter CEO Marotta

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said the club are not looking to sell Lautaro Martinez amid strong links to Barcelona.

Martinez has been strongly tipped to swap Inter for LaLiga champions Barca at the end of the 2019-20 coronavirus-hit season.

Barca are reportedly struggling to meet Inter's demands, with a release clause of €111million for the Argentina international.

Inter CEO Marotta was again asked about Martinez prior to Wednesday's thrilling 3-3 Serie A draw against Sassuolo.

"We have been very clear on Lautaro, stating more than once, Inter are a noble club and have no intention of selling the best players," Marotta told DAZN. "That goes for Lautaro.

"If the player does not manifest the desire to leave – and he has not – then there's no reason why he should go to another club."

Martinez came off the bench in the 62nd minute but he was unable to help Inter claim all three points at San Siro, where Sassuolo twice came from behind inside the final nine minutes.

The 22-year-old has scored 17 goals across all competitions for Antonio Conte's Inter this season.

Martinez and third-placed Inter will be back in action away to Parma on Sunday.