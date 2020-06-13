Barca haven't discussed Ansu Fati sale – Vilajoana responds to Man Utd links

Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana said the LaLiga champions have no intention of selling Ansu Fati amid links to Manchester United, denying talks over a possible transfer.

Fati has reportedly emerged as an alternative target to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho for United as the Premier League giants eye attacking reinforcements.

There has been talk of United making a £100million (€111m) bid for 17-year-old Barca sensation Fati, who only made his senior debut in August.

However, Vilajoana dismissed the speculation over Fati's future at Camp Nou.

"For us, there's no story with Ansu, we have never spoken about selling him," Vilajoana told Sport.

"We won't use players from the academy to make cash. In principle, we have no intention of selling the players we believe will make the first team."

Vilajoana added: "I think he's happy. He will be an important player in the coming years."

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Fati had scored four goals and supplied an assist in 16 LaLiga appearances for Barca.

Fati has played 24 matches in all competitions this season, scoring five goals.

LaLiga leaders Barca will return to action with a trip to Real Mallorca on Saturday.