Barca 'cycle has finished' as Laporta eyes 'renovation'

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said a cycle has finished for the LaLiga giants and he wants to "carry out a renovation" after an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign.

Barca have fallen off the pace late in the LaLiga title race and will likely finish third in Ronald Koeman's first season as head coach at Camp Nou.

Koeman's Barca lifted the Copa del Rey title last month but crashed out of the Champions League in the round of 16 at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Laporta, who assumed office for his second tenure as Barca president in March, said he is seeking an off-season shake-up amid links with Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland, Lyon captain Memphis Depay, Manchester City star Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia, and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum.

"A cycle has finished and we are working to carry out a renovation," Laporta said at the Festa de l'Esport Catala

"We have been eliminated from the Champions League very early and the league has been lost in an incomprehensible way.

"I'm talking about the end of the cycle and renewal because that's what I think needs to be done.

"Starting next week we are going to make a series of decisions and at that time we will comment.

"Now what we have to do is work hard and effectively to have a very competitive team to win the Champions League and to win the league.

"I already said that when the season is over, I would evaluate the results, the game, the attitude, the mentality and the ambition."

Barcelona last won LaLiga in 2018-19 while they have only reached the Champions League semi-finals once since last lifting the European crown in 2015.

Barca's 2020-21 last-16 exit was their worst Champions League result since the 2006-07 season.