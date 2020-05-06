Avila back in training following knee injury that scuppered potential Barca move

Chimy Avila became the first Osasuna player to return to training since the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, as the Argentine forward took the next step in his recovery from the serious knee injury that scuppered a potential move to Barcelona.

Avila, 26, had been in fine form for promoted Osasuna – whom he joined in July – before he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in January during a 2-0 win over Levante.

At the time he was being strongly linked with a move to Barcelona as injury cover for Luis Suarez, and recent quotes attributed to Avila suggested a move to Camp Nou was close.

Barca ultimately went for Martin Braithwaite from Leganes, with Avila consigned to a lengthy bout of rehabilitation.

But with the coronavirus pandemic causing the season's suspension in March, the former Huesca attacker could yet take part in 2019-20 once again.

With Osasuna confirming on Tuesday their first-team squad is to resume individual training later this week, they also showed footage of Avila in action at club's facilities the same day.

A day prior, LaLiga confirmed plans for a staggered return to group training for clubs, with the target being to resume matches in June.

Spain has confirmed over 250,000 cases of COVID-19, more than any other country except the United States.