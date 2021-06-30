Atletico Madrid LaLiga fixtures in full: Reigning champions face tough run-in for title defence

Atletico Madrid will face rivals Real Madrid during what could well be a difficult run-in as Diego Simeone's side aim to defend their LaLiga title.

Atleti were crowned champions in Spain for the first time since the 2013-14 season back in May, clinching the crown on the final day with a win over Real Valladolid.

They start the new term with a trip to Celta Vigo, while headline fixtures against Barcelona and a visit across the Spanish capital to neighbouring Real Madrid come in October and December respectively.

February 6 sees Atleti scheduled to face Barca again, this time at Camp Nou, though it is a tough final stretch which catches the eye following Wednesday's schedule announcement.

May sees an away game against Athletic Bilbao followed by the second Madrid derby, this time at the Wanda Metropolitano, with a trip to Elche coming before a home clash with Sevilla.

Should Atleti's title hopes be alive heading into the final day once again, they will aim to get a positive result at Real Sociedad on May 22.

Atletico Madrid's LaLiga fixtures in full:

15/08/2021 – Celta Vigo (a)

22/08/2021 – Elche (h)

29/08/2021 – Villarreal (h)

12/09/2021 – Espanyol (a)

19/09/2021 – Athletic Bilbao (h)

22/09/2021 – Getafe (a)

26/09/2021 – Deportivo Alaves (a)

03/10/2021 – Barcelona (h)

17/10/2021 – Granada (a)

24/10/2021 – Real Sociedad (h)

27/10/2021 – Levante (a)

31/10/2021 – Real Betis (h)

07/11/2021 – Valencia (a)

21/11/2021 – Osasuna (h)

28/11/2021 – Cadiz (a)

05/12/2021 – Real Mallorca (h)

12/12/2021 – Real Madrid (a)

19/12/2021 – Sevilla (a)

02/01/2022 – Rayo Vallecano (h)

09/01/2022 – Villarreal (a)

19/01/2022 – Levante (h)

23/01/2022 – Valencia (h)

06/02/2022 – Barcelona (a)

13/02/2022 – Getafe (h)

20/02/2022 – Osasuna (a)

27/02/2022 – Celta Vigo (h)

06/03/2022 – Real Betis (a)

13/03/2022 – Cadiz (h)

20/03/2022 – Rayo Vallecano (a)

03/04/2022 – Deportivo Alaves (h)

10/04/2022 – Real Mallorca (a)

17/04/2022 – Espanyol (h)

20/04/2022 – Granada (h)

01/05/2022 – Athletic Bilbao (a)

08/05/2022 – Real Madrid (h)

11/05/2022 – Elche (a)

15/05/2022 – Sevilla (h)

22/05/2022 – Real Sociedad (a)