Ligue 1
LaLiga Santander

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Deportivo Alaves: Suarez's 500th goal decisive as Oblak saves late penalty

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Deportivo Alaves: Suarez's 500th goal decisive as Oblak saves late penalty

Getty Images

Luis Suarez scored the 500th goal of his professional career but Atletico Madrid had to rely on a late penalty save by Jan Oblak to beat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 and not have their position at LaLiga's summit weakened further.

Diego Simeone's men had won just two of their previous five league games before Sunday - form that has seen Real Madrid and Barcelona close the gap on them - and they looked destined to drop points yet again when Alaves were awarded a spot-kick in the closing stages.

But Oblak produced a wonderful save to deny Alaves a share of the spoils, sparking relieved celebrations among Atletico's players and coaching staff.

The goalkeeper's crucial stop ultimately meant Suarez's 500th professional goal at club and international level, scored from a fine Kieran Trippier cross in the 54th minute, sealed three points to keep Atletico's title push on track.

 

 

Previous Luis Suarez scores 500th career goal
Read
Luis Suarez scores 500th career goal
Next Messi surpasses Xavi to set Barcelona appearance r
Read
Messi surpasses Xavi to set Barcelona appearance record

Latest Stories

>