Arthur in Barcelona squad for Celta trip amid Juventus speculation

Arthur has been named in Barcelona's squad for Saturday's trip to Celta Vigo amid intense speculation regarding a potential switch to Juventus.

Brazil international Arthur is supposedly set to be involved in a swap deal that sees Miralem Pjanic arrive at Camp Nou, with some of the belief he has failed to adequately replace Xavi since arriving from Gremio in 2018.

Despite the media reports, Barca coach Quique Setien insisted in his Friday news conference that the club have not told him the 23-year-old is leaving.

But Setien did hint there was some truth in the rumoured interest from Juve, saying that "if it happens, I will try to convince him to leave a good impression".

Arthur will seemingly be available for selection at Balaidos on Saturday having been named in Barca's travelling party, though a starting berth appears unlikely after Setien suggested Riqui Puig will get the nod.

Victory in Vigo will lift Barca back to LaLiga's summit ahead of Real Madrid, though Los Blancos will expect to move ahead of the Blaugrana again on Sunday when they go to rock-bottom Espanyol.