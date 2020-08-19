Wenger dismisses link to Netherlands job

Arsene Wenger dismissed a report claiming he had offered to take over as the Netherlands coach.

The former Arsenal manager was said to have offered his services to take charge of the Netherlands, according to Fox Sports, with Ronald Koeman leaving the helm to become Barcelona coach.

Wenger, 70, has not coached since leaving Arsenal in 2018 and is currently FIFA's chief of global football development.

The Frenchman dismissed the report, telling De Telegraaf: "That is a lie. I have not offered my services to anyone.

"I am the only one who talks about my own future."

Wenger left Arsenal after 22 seasons at the helm that included three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup wins.

Koeman is taking over at Barcelona after Quique Setien's sacking following the club's trophy-less 2019-20 season, including a capitulation in the Champions League.

He was expected to lead the Netherlands into the European Championship, but the tournament was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.