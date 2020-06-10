Ligue 1
Quadruple winner at 17 years old, Lianne Sanderson shares her incredible football journey

EXCLUSIVE: In our final episode of the beINSPIRED Podcast, we take a look at serial winner Lianne Sanderson who has seen success in the domestic and international stage

In the final episode of the first series of the beINSPIRED podcast, Carrie Brown interviews the indomitable Lianne Sanderson, who won the quadruple – the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup – with Arsenal in 2007 at just 17 years old. She went on to win the Premier League a mere five times with Arsenal. Lianne has not just served clubs; she has also won 50 caps for the England national team, winning the penalty for the team in the 2015 World Cup which would seal the bronze medal for the Lionesses, recording their strongest finish in a World Cup.

A dynamic presence on the pitch, Lianne Sanderson sacrificed her international career by backing England teammate Eniola Aluko who spoke out against discriminatory comments made by England women’s coach Mark Sampson. An independent investigation found in Aluko’s favour. It was a moment which brought a new level of exposure and respect for both the women’s game and the voices in it.

