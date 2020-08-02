Newcastle Jets 1-0 Western United: O'Donovan uses his head to lift hosts

Newcastle Jets kept up their bright form since the A-League restart as Roy O'Donovan's smart header earned a 1-0 win over Western United.

The Jets made it seven points from a possible nine since the league's lockdown ended as a crowd of 2,570 saw a home success at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

O'Donovan netted in the 29th minute, timing his run to meet Jason Hoffman's cross from the right and glance the ball across goal into the left corner.

It was the experienced Irish forward's 10th goal of the season, and his fourth since arriving at Newcastle from the Brisbane Roar in January.

O'Donovan later struck the outside of the post, while the visitors were denied an equaliser when Besart Berisha found the net with a close-range volley but was flagged offside.

Newcastle jumped two places to seventh with their win, nudging above Western United who fell to eighth.