beIN SPORTS to broadcast docu-series depicting Flamengo’s famous 2019 CONMEBOL Libertadores triumph

London – 22 July 2020 – beIN SPORTS, the global sports broadcaster, will air a new six-part documentary this August following Flamengo’s road to victory at the 2019 CONMEBOL Libertadores. The series features exclusive behind the scenes footage and will be broadcast in 5 languages across beIN’s international network in 43 countries and 5 continents, including the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Asia Pacific, France, Turkey and North America.

A Glória Eterna, a creation of FC DIEZ MEDIA, CONMEBOL’s exclusive adviser on their commercial and audiovisual rights for all of the Confederation’s club competitions, details Flamengo’s 38-year wait to become CONMEBOL Libertadores champions once again. The journey tracks the prior 13 unsuccessful attempts before culminating in 2019’s dramatic final with interviews from the players, ex-players and the managers of Flamengo and River Plate both before and after the 2019 Single Final in Lima.



The first Single Final in Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores history, Flamengo’s barren run in the competition came to the most dramatic of ends beating River Plate by 2 goals to 1. Flamengo centre forward Gabriel Barbosa scored twice in the 89th and 92nd minutes to win Flamengo the title for only the second time in their history.

Flamengo, based in Rio de Janeiro, play at the world-famous Maracanã stadium and were established in 1895 as a rowing club before playing their first official football match in 1912. Flamengo is the most popular club in Brazil as well as the most valuable, with operating revenues of about R$939 million in 2019.

Antonio Briceño, Deputy Managing Director for beIN SPORTS North America, said: “After one of the greatest comebacks in football history, A Glória Eterna will be a real draw for football fans everywhere. In recent years we’ve seen sports fans captivated by behind-the-scenes docu-series, so beIN is thrilled to offer this new series to our millions of global viewers, who will be exposed to the passion, history, and excitement of South American football like never before.”

“The great show offered by Flamengo throughout the tournament, together with the fast-paced Single Final in Lima, deserved to be told with all the details. ‘A Glória Eterna’ captures the passion for football in South America and a story of overcoming with the CONMEBOL Libertadores as a great goal. We are very pleased to have the collaboration of a benchmark brand for world sports such as beIN SPORTS to show the best of our football”, said Juan Emilio Roa, Commercial Director of CONMEBOL.

beIN SPORTS exclusively broadcasts the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores football tournament across the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and 24 territories in the Middle East and North Africa until 2022. The 2020 tournament will resume on 15th September, following the temporary suspension of live sport due to COVID-19.