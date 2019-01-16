beIN Media Group Launches website to expose pirate broadcaster beoutQ

A ‘reveal all’ website has been published today by beIN MEDIA GROUP which publicly exposes the industrial scale theft of world sports and entertainment carried out by beoutQ – the Saudi Arabia-based pirate TV channel – and Arabsat – the Riyadh-headquartered satellite provider – for the past 18 months.
The website https://beoutq.tv places out in the open the mountain of evidence against
In August 2017, beoutQ was launched in Saudi Arabia and since its
Through 10 encrypted channels, beoutQ illegally broadcasts live sports every day, stealing content from every major sports rights holder in the world including FIFA, UEFA, the Premier League, LaLiga and other football leagues; to the NFL, the NBA, world tennis, Formula 1 and the Olympics. Every game of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, which is currently being hosted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and features 24 national teams across Asia, has been broadcast illegally on
In addition, beoutQ gives access to a treasure trove of entertainment content through embedded IPTV apps, through which its set-top boxes stream pirated live television and on-demand movie content from all over the world providing illegal access to over 10,000 major international movies and up to 35,000 TV show episodes in different languages. Of most concern,
Pressure intensified on Saudi Arabia in August when three of the world’s leading digital security, media solutions and technology companies, Cisco Systems, NAGRA and
Since then, a significant number of legal cases have been directly brought against Saudi Arabia for backing
Yousef Al-Obaidly, Chief Executive Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “For the past 18 months beoutQ has brazenly stolen on a daily basis the commercial rights of almost every major sports rights holder and every movie studio around the world; and attempted to sabotage our broadcast business at the same time. We have a very simple message on behalf of the whole sports and entertainment industry:- we will not cease our fight against this unprecedented piracy operation until it is eradicated.”
Tom Keaveny, Managing Director, beIN MENA, said: “What started out as a concerted and targeted campaign against beIN has now morphed into the largest commercial theft that’s ever been seen in the world of sport and entertainment, affecting everyone from the biggest organisations in