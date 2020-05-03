-
How to Win
Step 1: Download the colouring sheet of your favourite players here! Choose from
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
Kylian Mbappe
Neymar Jr
Ronaldo
Sergio Ramos
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Or even design your own jersey!
Step 2: Create your masterpiece by colouring in your chosen player.
Step 3: Post it on your Facebook profile with the hashtags #DudukRumah #beCREATIVEand tag our social media page.
Step 4: Wait for us to announce the winner on www.facebook.com/beinSportsSGMY on 22 May 2020!
By submitting an entry to this contest, you have agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions provided on this web page.
#beCREATIVE Contest- Show us YOUR creativity and win prizes! (MALAYSIA)
