#beCREATIVE Contest- Show us YOUR creativity and win prizes! (SINGAPORE)

#beCREATIVE Contest (SINGAPORE)

  1. How to Win

    Step 1:  Download the colouring sheet of your favourite players here!

  2. Lionel Messi
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Kylian Mbappe
    Neymar Jr
    Ronaldo
    Sergio Ramos
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic
    Or even design your own jersey!

    Step 2:  Create your masterpiece by colouring in your chosen player.
  3. Step 3: Post it on your Facebook profile with the hashtags #StayAtHome #beCREATIVE & #TogetherAtHome and tag our social media page.

  4. Step 4: Wait for us to announce the winner on www.facebook.com/beinSportsSGMY on 22 May 2020!

  5. By submitting an entry to this contest, you have agreed to be bound by the terms and conditions provided on this web page.

#beCREATIVE Contest- Show us YOUR creativity and win prizes! (MALAYSIA)
