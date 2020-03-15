A-League Review: Phoenix and Jets ease to victories

Gary Hooper and David Ball were among the goals as Wellington Phoenix beat Melbourne Victory 3-0, while Newcastle Jets prevailed by the same scoreline at Adelaide United.

Third-placed Wellington have now won four games in succession and hit the front inside three minutes when Ulises Davila volleyed in from close range.

Hooper then netted a clever glancing header in the 21st minute before strike partner Ball dispatched an excellent solo strike 10 minutes into the second half – condemning Victory to a sixth defeat in their past nine matches, although both teams' contrasting form looks set to be halted by quarantine measures in Australia and New Zealand related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Victory's solitary win during their slump came at the expense of Adelaide, who lost their fourth game in a row before being booed off for their efforts at Coopers Stadium against Newcastle.

Roy O'Donovan dispatched Dimitrios Petratos' 41st-minute cross and Matthew Millar doubled the advantage with a lofted finish early in the second half.

Steve Ugarkovic emphatically headed home Bobby Burns' cross shortly afterwards to complete the scoring and ensure the Jets made it six games unbeaten in style.