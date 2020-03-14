A-League Review: Melbourne City fail to close on Sydney amid uncertainty over season

A-League leaders Sydney were held to a 0-0 draw by Perth Glory on Saturday amid uncertainty over whether the season will continue.

This weekend's matches are going ahead as planned despite concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, with confirmed cases in Australia having increased to 226.

It is intended the league will continue into next week despite the need to hold matches behind closed doors in line with authorities banning all gatherings of more than 500 people, which comes into effect on Monday.

However, there are doubts about the viability of maintaining the schedule given the stringent new rules imposed in New Zealand, where visitors have been told to self-isolate for 14 days, and the effect these could have on Wellington Phoenix matches.

There was nothing to separate Sydney and Perth in the opening game of the day as the visitors ended a six-game losing streak at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

Luke Brattan saw a goal disallowed for offside but there were only five shots on target throughout the contest as the league's best two defences proved unbreachable.

Second-placed Melbourne City were unable to close the 10-point gap to leaders Sydney, though, as they drew 1-1 with Western Sydney Wanderers at AAMI Park.

Tate Russell broke the deadlock 21 minutes in with a composed finish at the end of a slick move involving Mitchell Duke and Nicolai Muller, but he felled Craig Noone to allow Jamie Maclaren to end a three-match barren run by equalising from the penalty spot.

A remarkable goalline clearance from Curtis Good denied Simon Cox what looked a certain winning goal, but the Wanderers remain in the hunt for the finals as they moved to within two points of the top six.