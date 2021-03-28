A-League: Adelaide continue winning streak, Macarthur down Wellington

Adelaide United made it six wins on the spin to climb up to second in the standings, while there was also a victory for Macarthur FC in Sunday's A-League action.

Craig Goodwin converted a 76th-minute penalty as in-form Adelaide continued their hot streak, though they needed goalkeeper Joe Gauci to make a crucial late save to deny Patrick Wood an equaliser in stoppage time.

Sydney had 14 attempts but managed just four on target, meaning they slipped to a first defeat against their opponents in 13 league meetings.

Adelaide now sit a point behind leaders Central Coast Mariners with a game in hand and are on their longest unbeaten streak since a seven-game run between November 2005 and January 2006.

Just the one goal was enough for Macarthur, too, Denis Genreau on target in a 1-0 triumph over Wellington Phoenix in the early kick-off.

Wellington had lost only one of their previous five games going into the contest, but Genreau was in the right place to tap in a loose ball from close range.

It was the second A-League encounter between the teams, with January's meeting having ended in a 1-1 draw.