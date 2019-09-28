Germany's women's football team advert draws widespread praise

Germany showed they were not messing about with the upcoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, after releasing a superb video that called for female empowerment and echoed the calls of many for equality.

Featuring the players that have been called up for national duty at France in June this year, the ladies joined in their manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg in addressing the many abuse they have faced in their footballing career.

