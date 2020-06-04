Zlatan Ibrahimovic recovering well, say Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recovering well from the injury to the lower part of his right leg, Milan have revealed.

The veteran striker was the subject of some concern last month after a training-ground injury.

Initial reports suggested Ibrahimovic may have suffered a serious Achilles blow, yet scans showed the tendon was in tact and the Swede had instead damaged his soleus muscle.

Ten days on, the club are happy with how Ibrahimovic is progressing.

"AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle," a statement read on Thursday.

"His recovery is proceeding well, without complications and a new check-up is to be expected in about 10 days."

Milan return to Serie A action amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 22, although they first have a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus.

Ibrahimovic, who signed on a free transfer from LA Galaxy in January, has scored four goals in 10 games in all competitions since returning to Milan but was already suspended for the Coppa tie.