Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'not a possibility' for Bologna

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is "not a possibility" for Bologna, a club director has reaffirmed.

The veteran striker signed a short-term deal to return to Milan in January but it appears increasingly unlikely Ibrahimovic will still be at San Siro next season.

Ibrahimovic had been linked with Bologna before he joined Milan, largely due to his relationship with the club's head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic - who was on the backroom team at Inter when the forward was with the Nerazzurri, and reports of a renewed attempted to sign the Swede surfaced in recent weeks.

But, speaking last month, club director Walter Sabatini seemed to quash the idea and sporting director Riccardo Bigon has also now said there is no chance of bringing Ibrahimovic to Bologna.

"I understand the media interest in making this a story, as he is such an important name at the top level, but Ibrahimovic is not a possibility," Bigon told RAI Radio 1 of the 38-year-old.

"We are no longer in contact. He had spoken to Mihajlovic in the winter, then made his choices and from then we haven't taken the situation into consideration."