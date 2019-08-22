Unwell Sarri to miss opening two Serie A games

Maurizio Sarri will not be on the Juventus bench for the first two games of the Serie A season, the club announced.

Sarri was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this week and has been undergoing medical tests.

Juve said on Thursday that Sarri's latest results have shown an improvement in his condition.

But the 60-year-old, who left Chelsea to take charge of Juve, will be given more time to recover.

Juve start their title defence away to Parma on Saturday and Sarri will also miss a home game against his old club Napoli on August 31.

"The decision was taken to allow the technician, who even today went to the JTC [Juventus Training Centre to coordinate work with his staff, to resume regular activity as soon as possible," said a club statement.