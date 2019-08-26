English
Indonesia
English Premier League
Serie A

Strinic leaves AC Milan by mutual consent

Strinic leaves AC Milan by mutual consent

Getty Images

Ivan Strinic has been released from his AC Milan contract by mutual consent.

Strinic joined the Rossoneri from Sampdoria in July 2018 but failed to make a single competitive appearance for the club.

Last season the left-back was diagnosed with a heart problem that sidelined him for three months.

The 32-year-old has been allowed to leave after Milan signed Theo Hernandez from Real Madrid.

"The club wishes the footballer every success in his future career," said a short Milan statement.

Strinic made six appearances for Croatia as they reached the final of the 2018 World Cup.

 

Previous Roma deny Nkoulou interest after Torino president
Read
Roma deny Nkoulou interest after Torino president warns of €900,000 penalty
Next Lukaku starts Inter's Serie A opener against Lecce
Read
Lukaku starts Inter's Serie A opener against Lecce, Icardi left out

Latest Stories