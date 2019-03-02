Spalletti blasts 'terrible' Inter after Cagliari collapse

Luciano Spalletti did not hold back in his criticism of Inter after a 2-1 Serie A loss at Cagliari, describing his side as "terrible".

After a controversial 3-3 draw at Fiorentina last time out, Inter dropped points again at Sardegna Arena on Friday.

Although Lautaro Martinez's header cancelled out Cagliari captain Luca Ceppitelli's opener, Leonardo Pavoletti's superb volley won the points for Rolando Maran's side.

And with Inter opening the door to Roma and AC Milan in the race for Champions League qualification, Spalletti was left annoyed by the Nerazzurri's display in the opening 45 minutes.

"Let's not get into details. Inter were terrible in the first half," Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia.

"We were slow in our decision-making, we hesitated, moved the ball too slowly, were not prepared to pounce where the ball fell. We didn't win enough individual duels and didn't do enough.

"Cagliari scored very good goals and created them by running in front of the defender so they could anticipate the cross. We have these capabilities too, but we didn't make the most of them. It also looks as if on the Luca Ceppitelli goal there was a deflection off Ivan Perisic."

Inter were again without Mauro Icardi, the striker having not played since being replaced as club captain by Samir Handanovic, with Keita Balde Diao another absentee.

In a pre-match interview, Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta denied a "split" with Icardi but there has been speculation in the media over the severity of the Argentina international's supposed injury.

Icardi used social media to complain of a perceived lack of love and respect from Inter ahead of the Cagliari game but Spalletti's mood was not improved by the line of questioning taken in his interview.

"Why do you put the questions over Icardi and Keita differently?" Spalletti said.

"Why do you ask about how long it will take Keita to recover, but phrase it differently for Icardi's absence? They are both injured and now have a couple of days to finish their treatment.

"You are suggesting there's something wrong in his behaviour, otherwise you would treat both situations the same way.

"If you don't find it convincing, that's your problem."

Inter return to action on Thursday, travelling to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie.