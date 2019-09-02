Skrtel terminates Atalanta contract as Kjaer replaces him

Martin Skrtel has terminated his Atalanta contract by mutual consent less than a month after joining from Fenerbahce and been replaced by Simon Kjaer on deadline day.

Skrtel, 34, is reported to have fallen out with coach Gian Piero Gasperini regarding slow first-team integration and the two parties agreed to end their association just 24 days after the defender joined.

Atalanta moved efficiently to secure a replacement, however, with Denmark international Kjaer arriving on loan from Sevilla, where he had spent two seasons.

Although generally first choice at the back in those two campaigns, the signings of Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos saw Kjaer fall way down the pecking order and he becomes the third player to swap Sevilla for Atalanta in this window after Luis Muriel and Guilherme Arana.

Kjaer is the 19th player to leave Sevilla since Monchi's return as sporting director, while they added a 13th new signing of this window with the deadline-day arrival of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou on loan from Girona with a purchase option.