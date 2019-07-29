Serie A 2019-20 fixtures: Conte begins with Lecce, Sarri's Juve start at Parma

Antonio Conte's Serie A return with Inter will come at home to promoted Lecce, while Juventus' title defence starts with a trip to Parma.

Serie A announced the fixtures for the new campaign on Monday, with the 2019-20 season set to begin on August 25.

It has been an intriguing close season in Italy, with many of the country's top clubs changing coaches.

Conte is now at Inter and former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri is back in Serie A with defending champions Juve after leaving Chelsea.

AC Milan swapped Gennaro Gattuso for Marco Giampaolo and Roma are now under the tutelage of Paolo Fonseca.

Sarri's new side begin by travelling to Parma, while Milan go to Udinese and Roma host Genoa on the opening weekend.

Matchday one fixtures in full

Cagliari v Brescia

Fiorentina v Napoli

Hellas Verona v Bologna

Inter v Lecce

Parma v Juventus

Roma v Genoa

Sampdoria v Lazio

SPAL v Atalanta

Torino v Sassuolo

Udinese v AC Milan