Sarri to remain Juve coach next season as Paratici also dismisses Ronaldo speculation

Juventus director Fabio Paratici said "without doubt" Maurizio Sarri will continue as head coach of the Serie A giants in 2020-21.

Juve are on track to win their ninth successive Scudetto but Sarri continues to find his position in the spotlight after arriving from Chelsea at the start of the season.

Sarri has faced speculation that he will be sacked at the end of the season even if he guides Juventus to another Serie A title amid links to former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Paratici poured cold water over the rumours prior to Monday's 2-1 win over Lazio, which sent Juve eight points clear atop the table with four matches remaining.

"The talk is all in the media. I've been here for 10 years, we have been top of the table basically for nine non-stop," Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

"We won trophies with Max Allegri over five years, yet every time after a draw – even a win – there was an internal reunion.

"Without doubt, Sarri will be the Juventus coach next season."

Sarri is on the verge of winning his first league title as a coach, having only previously won the Europa League with Chelsea last season.

"I didn't stop my job because I thought of becoming a great European coach. I left the bank because I was bored and had this passion, hoping to make a living out of that passion," Sarri said.

"Sometimes in a career, you can be in the right place at the right time, so you do more than you ever intended. The original intention was just to live my life doing something I loved."

There have also been question marks over superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his future in Turin.

Ronaldo has previously been linked with a return to either Real Madrid or Manchester United, while Paris Saint-Germain also emerged as a possible destination following speculation of a frosty relationship with Sarri.

Paratici, though, insisted five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo will remain with the Italian powerhouse beyond this season.

"Cristiano is a very sensitive, polite guy who doesn't let his status as best player in the world, Ballon d'Or winner, etc weigh on anyone," Paratici said before Ronaldo became the fastest player in Serie A history to score 50 goals.

"He talks perfectly normally with coach and directors, just like every other player. Cristiano is super-convinced of staying here."

Paratici also added that Juve are in the process of negotiating a new contract with star Paulo Dybala.