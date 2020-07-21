Ronaldo's Serie A 50: The numbers behind another amazing milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another milestone achievement to his decorated career by becoming the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A.

Ronaldo was on target twice during Monday's game 2-1 win against Lazio at the Allianz Arena, the first of which – scored from the penalty spot – ensured more history for the Portugal great.

It meant the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reached his half-century in 61 outings for the Bianconeri.

Here, we take a look at Ronaldo's ongoing prolific exploits.

Quicker than Shevchenko, Ronaldo and Trezeguet

Ronaldo's fast 50 puts him ahead of some esteemed names in recent Serie A history.

Milan and Ukraine great Andriy Shevchenko got to the mark in 68 games, while his namesake and another fellow Ballon d'Or recipient, Brazil icon Ronaldo, got there in 70 outings for Inter.

The previous quickest to 50 for Juve was France striker David Trezeguet in 78 games – the same number required by Inter's 2010 Champions League final hero Diego Milito.

On course for Juve's best individual season

Ronaldo is now just the third Juve player to score 30 goals in a single Serie A campaign, after Felice Borel and John Hansen.

He will surely back himself to surpass Borel's 31 from the 1933-34 season before the end of the campaign.

Serie A joins Premier League and LaLiga as Cristiano's playground

Ronaldo is the first player to score 50 or more goals in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A, having hit 84 in England's top flight for Manchester United and a remarkable 312 in league competition at Real Madrid.

He has faced 21 sides in Serie A to date, with Chievo the only club he is yet to net against – and that is only because Stefano Sorrentino saved a Ronaldo penalty in a 3-0 Juve win last January.

Parma and Sassuolo have suffered most, with Ronaldo netting four apiece at their expense, although he is now on to three versus Lazio.