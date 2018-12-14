Ronaldo: Juventus fans refuse to lose to Torino

Cristiano Ronaldo has been made aware that Saturday's clash against Torino is one Juventus cannot lose.

Five time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo will make his first appearance in the Derby della Mole when Juve head to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino this weekend.

The Bianconeri are yet to taste defeat in Serie A this season and hold an eight-point advantage over second-place Napoli after 15 matches.

Juve's previous league outing was a 1-0 victory over rivals Inter, and Ronaldo hopes to give the fans another derby win to celebrate.

"One of the kit managers said to me, 'Please, you have to win, otherwise my grandmother…'" Ronaldo told Tuttosport.

"I realised that Juventus fans refuse to lose two matches: against Inter and Torino.

"Losing is always bad, I don't like it. A derby is always a great occasion and we have to win.

"I'm calm because I know the potential of the team. We have very important games to play."