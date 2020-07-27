Ronaldo dedicates Serie A title to Juventus fans

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated Juventus' ninth successive Serie A title to the club's fans.

Ronaldo scored once, and missed a penalty, and Federico Bernardeschi netted in a 2-0 victory over a 10-man Sampdoria on Sunday to continue Juve's dominance in Italy.

Juve secured the league title with two games remaining, having returned to action last month following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Ronaldo, who moved onto 35 goals this season, was delighted and paid tribute to Juventus' fans.

"Done! Champions of Italy," he wrote on Instagram.

"Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club.

"This title is dedicated to all Juve fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic that has taken us all by surprise by overturning the world.

"It was not easy! Your courage, your attitude and your determination were the strength we needed to face this tight final of the championship and fight to the end for this title that belongs to all of Italy. A big hug to you all! # stron9er #finoallafine."