Quagliarella becomes oldest goalscorer in Italy's history

Fabio Quagliarella became the oldest goalscorer in Italy's history when he netted in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Liechtenstein.

Aged 36 years and 54 days old, the Sampdoria forward scored a 35th-minute penalty in Tuesday's match in Parma, putting Roberto Mancini's side 3-0 up.

The veteran added a second spot-kick in first-half stoppage time as Italy extended their lead.



Italy's previous oldest scorer was Christian Panucci, who was 35 when he found the net against Romania in Euro 2008.

The game saw Quagliarella make his first competitive international start since a World Cup qualifier against Cyprus in October 2009.

Quagliarella is the top scorer in Serie A this season, having netted 21 goals.