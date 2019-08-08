English
Praet leaves Sampdoria for Leicester in late deadline-day move

Dennis Praet has left Sampdoria for Leicester City in a move reported to be worth £18million (€19.5m).

Belgium international midfielder Praet signed a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

The 25-year-old established himself as a star performer in three seasons at Samp and was said to be the subject of interest from Juventus last year.

Praet subsequently signed a new contract that ran until 2021, but he has now moved to the Premier League.

He joins a midfield that already includes the talents of compatriot Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury.

