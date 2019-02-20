Plaudits premature, says Milan star Piatek

Krzysztof Piatek insists he is not yet worthy of some of the praise that has come his way since his move to AC Milan in January.

The Poland international has scored six goals in five matches since arriving from Genoa for a reported fee of €35million, sparking optimism that he could be the man to fire the club out of the doldrums.

Milan's only silverware since winning the 2010-11 Serie A title is a pair of Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

But while Piatek hopes to play his part in restoring Milan to the top of Italian and European football, he is a reluctant recipient of the early plaudits.

"If I had all the qualities the newspapers are talking about, I'd be the best player in history," Piatek told Przeglad Sportowy.

"I hope that Milan will be great again thanks to me and that one day I will be really worthy of those comparisons.

"In my opinion certain headlines are exaggerated. I take only a part of that praise.

"I'm satisfied with the goals, not the fact that thanks to them I made headlines."