Perisic will be welcomed back slowly – Spalletti

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said Ivan Perisic would be "reintegrated slowly" after no January move materialised for the attacker.

Perisic, 29, was an unused substitute as Inter suffered a penalty shoot-out loss to Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Thursday.

Spalletti said before the clash that Perisic, linked with a move to Arsenal, had been "misled".

After his side's defeat to Lazio, the Italian said the Croatia international would eventually be welcomed back by Inter.

"Perisic? Roles need to to be redefined, the transfer window has closed and he's a professional," Spalletti said.

"He'll come back to training and he'll be reintegrated slowly."

Inter were knocked out of the Coppa Italia 4-3 on penalties after a 125th-minute spot-kick from Mauro Icardi had cancelled out Ciro Immobile's extra-time opener.

Spalletti was unhappy with his team's start at San Siro, and added Lazio deserved to progress.

"At the start, our play was awkward, we got lost when things were frantic and you can't do that against sides like Lazio," he said.

"Then, when the match came to life, it was balanced but we lacked the composure to move the ball around. There were lots of chances to score, at both ends.

"It was totally balanced and in the end, Lazio deserved to make the semi-final in the shoot-out."