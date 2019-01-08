Okaka heads to Udinese on loan

Udinese have completed the loan signing of Stefano Okaka, who joins the Serie A side from Watford for the rest of the season.

Okaka has made only two substitute appearances in the Premier League this term, his last goal for Watford coming in August 2017.

And Udinese - owned by the Pozzo family, like Watford - will now have the 29-year-old available for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign as they battle to avoid relegation.

Okaka has played for Serie A sides including Parma, Sampdoria and Roma in a nomadic career, also earning four Italy caps and scoring once for the Azzurri.

The striker's debut for Udinese, who are 15th in the table, could come against one of his former clubs, with Parma visiting Davide Nicola's side on January 19.

"Okaka - is strong physically, good at defending the ball and getting the team up," said technical director Daniele Prade. "Stefano is strong in the air inside the penalty area."