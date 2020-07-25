Napoli play waiting game over Koulibaly offers and Osimhen deal

Napoli do not have a single serious offer on the table for Kalidou Koulibaly, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli revealed on Saturday.

The Senegalese centre-back has been linked with a move to Manchester City, who will finish as runners-up to Liverpool in the Premier League.

City successfully appealed against a ban from UEFA competitions and may be an attractive next club for Koulibaly, who has excelled in Naples.

However, Napoli are not rushing to sell, even though any deal could help to fund their own rebuilding plans before next season gets under way.

Giuntoli told DAZN: "At the moment there are no real offers. We are in no hurry to decide now. We will evaluate with the player what to do."

Koulibaly, 29, may leave while Napoli strengthen their attacking options with the signing of Victor Osimhen from Lille, with the Nigerian striker a confirmed target.

Giuntoli said: "We are interested, but the negotiation is not as far forward as everyone thinks."