Napoli can end Juve's domestic dominance - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes Napoli have what it takes to disrupt Juventus' Serie A dominance "sooner or later".

Juve travel to Stadio San Paolo on Sunday with a 13-point lead over their second-place hosts and appear destined to get their hands on an eighth consecutive Scudetto.

Ancelotti concedes Massimiliano Allegri's side have been "extraordinary" this season but has seen enough since joining Napoli last May to suggest they could soon end the Bianconeri's domestic dominance.

"The table doesn't lie, it's partially to Juventus' credit and partially our fault," he told La Stampa.

"We have had a few bad games but could not keep up with an extraordinary Juventus side.

"Napoli can and must be able to compete with Juventus, otherwise I wouldn't have come here. Sooner or later we'll win, I'm certain of that.

"The group of players here are less formed than the ones I had at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Chelsea, for example, so I can have more of an impact on them.

"It reminds me of my experience at AC Milan, plus Aurelio De Laurentiis is similar to Silvio Berlusconi. He manages the club like a big family, and I feel like a member of the family."

Napoli are unbeaten in their last seven Serie A games and hold a nine-point lead over third-place Inter.