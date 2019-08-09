Nandez completes move to long-time suitors Cagliari

Cagliari have bolstered their midfield ranks further by signing long-term target Nahitan Nandez from Boca Juniors.

Uruguay international Nandez has agreed a five-year contract at Cagliari, who paid a reported €18million for a player they hoped to sign last January.

The 23-year-old will team up with Radja Nainggolan, who arrived on a one-year loan from Inter this week, in central midfield at the Sardegna Arena.

In a photo alongside Nandez posted on Twitter, Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini wrote: "Finally a Rossoblu."

Nandez has won league titles in Uruguay and Argentina but was on the losing side in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, despite setting up Dario Benedetto's opener in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.