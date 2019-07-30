Milinkovic-Savic offers will be considered – Lotito open to selling reported Man United target

Lazio president Claudio Lotito said the club will consider offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic amid growing links to Manchester United.

Midfielder Milinkovic-Savic reportedly has a verbal agreement to join Premier League giants United, with Ander Herrera having left for Paris Saint-Germain and Paul Pogba's future uncertain at Old Trafford.

According to reports, United are ready to offer €90million to prise Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio – who signed the 24-year-old Serbia midfielder in 2015.

"As I said a long time ago, it doesn't matter how hard it could be [to keep Milinkovic-Savic]," Lotito said.

"We will see what the market can offer and all the conditions that are going to be.

"We [as a club] feel great with Milinkovic, as he feels with the club. Offers, if there will be any, will be considered in a spirit of cooperation in order to guarantee both the interests of the club and the player."

Milinkovic-Savic scored seven goals in all competitions last season as Lazio won the Coppa Italia and finished eighth in Serie A.