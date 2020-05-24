Milan lack stability to become a European power, admits Biglia

Milan will not regain their status as a European force until they become more stable off the field, according to midfielder Lucas Biglia.

The 18-time Serie A champions have not finished any higher than fifth since the 2012-13 season and are seventh in the table this term with 12 games to play.

Milan are onto their fourth head coach since Biglia joined in July 2017 and there has been speculation they will part company with current boss Stefano Pioli at the end of the season.

The fallen Italian giants have also changed ownership twice in recent years and Biglia admits a lack of organisation is holding his side back.

"Not much has been won in recent years," he told FM 94.7. "The club ownership has changed twice since I arrived.

"When there is stability, Milan will become Milan again, it will be a European power again but It takes time."

Biglia has made 63 appearances for Milan since joining from Lazio three years ago, just seven of those coming this season.

The 34-year-old is due to be out of contract at the end of next month and has not ruled out a return to his homeland, where he previously spent time with Argentinos Juniors and Independiente.

"I am evaluating my future - the contract expires in June and I do not exclude returning to Argentina," he said.

"Then, after my career is over, I would like to dedicate time to the family, who needs it, but also to start a coaching course in Europe."