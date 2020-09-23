Milan in no hurry to agree new contract with Donnarumma, says Maldini

Milan will do their all to agree a new contract with Gianluigi Donnarumma but are in no rush to do so, according to technical director Paolo Maldini.

Donnarumma made his debut for Milan as a 16-year-old in 2015-16 and has already appeared more than 200 times, but his current deal is due to expire next year..

The Italian side revealed last month talks are ongoing with the young goalkeeper over extending his stay at San Siro beyond the end of this season.

Maldini has hailed the growing influence of Donnarumma on the field and is hopeful the contract saga will soon come to an end.

"Gigio is becoming more and more of a leader and is growing game after game," Maldini told Sky Sport Italia. "He is just 21 but already has over 200 appearances for Milan.

"This is why it is a duty to try to close the renewal When will that happen? Let's see, there is no rush. Ten or 15 more days will certainly not change anything."

Milan managed to finalise a new deal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of last month, tying the veteran striker down for an additional season.

And Maldini has hailed the impact made by the ex-Sweden international, who has scored 14 goals in 22 appearances since returning to Milan on a free transfer in January.

"The first positive things of last season came after the winter break when Zlatan arrived," he said.

"His presence was essential to give energy to his team-mates. They were the youngest team in the league and this year they have grown even more.

"The matches for him are like Champions League finals. He is like a champion [in how he] behaves.

"He is not the only one I have seen in my career, I was like that too. It's an innate competitiveness that makes him a champion."