Lukaku to Inter: Belgian striker's Premier League career in Opta numbers

Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter ended weeks of speculation over the striker's future to an end and brought the curtain down on a Premier League goal-scoring masterclass.

After failing to break through at Stamford Bridge, a loan move to West Brom in 2012-13 gave Lukaku the chance to prove himself.

He also impressed in a temporary stint at Everton too, joining them permanently in July 2014. The Belgium international reached double figures for league goals in each of his four seasons at Goodison Park.

The same can be said for his two years at Manchester United, yet the frontman never quite hit the expected heights. Still, as the Opta numbers show, he was productive during his time in England.

100 - Romelu Lukaku was the fifth-youngest player to reach a century of goals in the Premier League, achieving the feat when aged 24 years and 322 days.

42 - Lukaku tallied 42 goals for Manchester United in 96 appearances. The next player on the list is Marcus Rashford, who managed 26 over the past two seasons.

27 - The 2017-18 season was the 26-year-old's best in English football, as he netted 27 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

25 - The most fruitful Premier League campaign of Lukaku's career came in 2016-17, when he scored 25 for Everton - the most in a single season by a Toffees player since Gary Lineker hit 30 in 1985-86.

10 - In the last seven top-flight seasons, Lukaku and Sergio Aguero are the only players to have scored at least 10 goals in each campaign.

4 - Ruud van Nistelrooy (36 in 2001-02), Robin van Persie (30 in 2012-13), Dwight Yorke (29 in 1998-99) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (28 in 2016-17) are the only United players to have scored more in all competitions in their debut seasons than the Belgian (27 in 2017-18).

3 - Aguero (162) and Harry Kane (125) are the only other players to have scored more than 100 Premier League goals since Lukaku made his first appearance in the competition.

1 - Lukaku scored 68 Premier League goals at Everton and remains the club's top scorer in the competition, ahead of Duncan Ferguson (60), Tim Cahill (56), Kevin Campbell (45) and Leon Osman (44).