Koulibaly pleased with transfer interest, but happy at Napoli

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is pleased to be attracting interest from elsewhere, but he is happy at the Serie A club.

Koulibaly, 27, is consistently linked with a move away from Napoli, where he arrived from Genk in 2014.

The Senegal centre-back said he appreciated the interest from other clubs, but his motivation at Napoli is still high.

"My future? I don't know if I'm one of the strongest defenders. I always try to give my best," Koulibaly told Rai Sport on Friday.

"Since I'm here, I always try to grow with Napoli. I have a lot of motivation to go on and I want to keep doing this.

"I am pleased that many teams follow me, but I want to demonstrate on the field that I am at the level of the greatest and I want to show it in the future."

Koulibaly has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Napoli, who host Torino on Sunday, this season.