Juventus winger Cuadrado undergoes knee surgery

Juan Cuadrado has undergone surgery on his left knee, Juventus have confirmed.

Cuadrado has been sidelined since he suffered an injury in Juve's 2-1 Champions League loss away to Young Boys on December 12.

Juve initially indicated the Colombia international would not need an operation, with a conservative treatment plan preferred.

But the Serie A leaders confirmed on Friday that Cuadrado has now undergone "arthroscopic treatment" in Spain.

"The intervention, carried out in Barcelona by Dr Cugat, and assisted by Juventus' head of medical staff, Dr Claudio Rigo, was perfectly successful," a club statement said. "The player will begin the recovery process in the next few days."

No timescale has been given for Cuadrado's recovery, but, after Saturday's home league game against Sampdoria, Juve will not be in action again until a Coppa Italia tie at Bologna January 12.

Cuadrado has made 11 Serie A appearances this season, scoring one goal, with Massimiliano Allegri's side nine points clear of Napoli at the top of the table.