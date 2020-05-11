Inter will buy Sensi, says Sassuolo GM Carnevali

Sassuolo general manager Giovanni Carnevali insisted Inter will sign Stefano Sensi permanently.

Sensi moved to Serie A rivals Inter on loan with the option of a permanent deal at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Despite injuries marring Sensi's debut season at San Siro and the January arrival of Christian Eriksen, Inter are set to take up their option on the Italian midfielder.

"Sensi will be bought outright by Inter," Carnevali told Ceramicanda.

"There is no doubt, the Nerazzurri's decision is already made."

The season has been postponed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc globally.

Defending champions Juventus were a point clear of Lazio through 26 games at the time of postponement as officials try to restart the campaign.

Sassuolo were 11th and seven points above the relegation zone in Serie A.

"Prices for players will drop maybe, but ours won't. We're an expensive shop," Carnevali said. "The interruption of Serie A has cost more than €200million. For Sassuolo, it's between €10m and €12m.

"The damage of the season not resuming would rise to €800m and several companies would end up in court: Serie A also drives on B, youth teams, women's football...

"Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora seems to be experiencing a moment of confusion, but I see new awareness emerging from the government and maximum willingness from clubs to comply with the required safety conditions."