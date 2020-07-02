Inter haven't spoken to Brescia about Tonali – Marotta

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said the Nerazzurri have not discussed signing star midfielder Sandro Tonali with Brescia.

Tonali is highly coveted following his exploits for Brescia – the Italian attracting interest from the likes of Serie A champions Juventus, Inter, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Inter are tipped to prise Tonali from Brescia amid reports a five-year contract has already been agreed with the 20-year-old, who has been compared to Italian great Andrea Pirlo.

Asked about an advertisement televised in China, showing head coach Antonio Conte painting an Inter jersey on Tonali, CEO Marotta – speaking prior to Wednesday's 6-0 Serie A rout of Brescia – told DAZN: "I think he painted the youngest player in the game, so it might be an auspice of youth that Inter would like in future.

"Tonali is admired not just by me, but by all fans of Italian football.

"He is still a Brescia player and we have not discussed it with them, despite having a good rapport."

Tonali, who played a key role in Brescia's promotion from Serie B in 2018-19, has scored one goal and supplied five assists this season.

The Italy international is reportedly set to follow Achraf Hakimi to Inter, who are poised to announce the signing of the Real Madrid full-back following a two-year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.